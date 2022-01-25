Conclave Pakistan 4.0 pays tribute to the arts and culture fraternity of Pakistan

After the resounding success of Conclave Pakistan 3.0 the much-awaited and talk-of-the-town annual event of Conclave Pakistan took place at a five-star hotel, earlier on Monday. As in the past, Conclave Pakistan’s fourth edition — Conclave 4.0 — paid tribute to the arts and culture fraternity of the country and recognized those who have contributed immeasurably to society through a high-profile awards event and panel discussions. The exclusive event was attended by corporate personalities, celebs, socialites, media and individuals from various professions.

The event started with recitation of the holy Quran and national anthem followed by a welcome note by the organisers Sameer Shamsi and Naseer Wajahat in collaboration with e-Creatorz Pvt Ltd and America Pakistan Business Development Forum. Followed by another welcome note by the co-organizer AMPAK BDF, Zeeshan Altaf Lahya & Amaan Pir – Chairman Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Commissioner Karachi was the special guest on the occasion. Among the many panel discussions that took place was Stars of Pakistan featuring Mehak Rashid, Muaaz Zahid and Nirmala Maghani, followed by one on Arts & Crafts featuring Yaqoob Somroo, Ghulam Hyder Daudpota and Saliha Naz. The session on Film-making featured Syed Nini, Habib Paracha and Syed Makhdoom Riaz. Panel discussion on Music featured Kashmir Band. Achievers of Pakistan discussion featured Syed Shafaat Ali, Ayesha Omar and Humayun Alamgir, while the one on Drama Artistes and Standup Comedians featured Shakeel Siddiqui, Rauf Lala and Saleem Afridi who also honoured Late Umer Shareef. OTT & Digital Media discussion featured Sheheryar Munawar, Sarwat Gillani, Syra Yousf and Asim Abbasi. In the last session Pakistan’s media mogul, president HUM Network, Sultana Siddiqui spoke about her journey to the pinnacle of the media industry.

Among the worthy Pride of Pakistan award-winners were Khushbakht Shujaat, Noor Ul Huda Shah, Mahtab Rashdi, Hina Dilpazeer, Yousuf Basheer Qureshi, Ayub Khoso, Ali Ansari, Lenny Massey, Syed Nini, Hira Mani, Anoushey Ashraf, Saboor Aly, Rao Ali Khan, Humayun Ashraf, Shazia Naz, Nadia Hussain, Barkat and Uzmi, Ali Hassan & Irfan Malik, Saba Asad, Sadaf Aashan, Zarmeena Ikram, Habibullah Dadabouy, Syed Wajahat Ali, Fatima Hasan, Farhan Rais Khan, Habib Paracha, Erum Shahid, Aziz Warsi, Nadia Khan, Duriya Monem Farooqui, Bushra Bilal, Sehrish Rehan and Shireen Anwer.

Chief Guest, Syed Sardar Ali Shah commended the effort of the organizers, Sameer Shamsi and Naseer Wajahat and applauded them for their consistency in holding this event every year, regardless of the difficulties that they must surely face in these uncertain times. Vote of thanks was given by Munsab Abrar – founder Naheed.pk & CEO Naheed Supermarket.

The programme ended with a live performance by the renowned musician and saxophonist, Lenny Massey, followed by a performance by folk and classical ghazal singer, Nirmala Maghani, from Umar Kot, after which dinner was served.

The official partners of Conclave 4.0 were HUM Network, HUM News, PACC, Special Olympics Pakistan and Majestic Lounge. Sponsors were Storm Fibre, Hussain Marketing Network and BLI. The event was presented by Naheed.pk., powered by GFS builders and developers, and its association partner was Hussain Marketing Network. Strength partner was Faizan steel while PR partner was Starlinks PR and Events and event manager was Nemoz.