Pakistan reports drop in daily COVID cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday reported a drop in the number of new COVID-19 cases during a single day.

During the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported 6,357 new cases of pandemic infections as compared to yesterday’s 7,195.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 49,595 samples were tested, out of which 6,357 turned out to be positive at the positivity rate of 12.81 per cent.

With the emergence of new cases, the countrywide tally of cases has jumped to 1,381,152.

Seventeen more patients of COVID-19 succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 29,122. The number of critical patients rose to 1,200 as compared to yesterday’s 1,113 cases.

Including 49,595 tests over the past hours, Pakistan has so far conducted 24,639,942 tests to diagnose the deadly virus and 1,269,634 people have regained their health including 556 in the past 24 hours.

On Monday, authorities enforced a smart lockdown in different areas of Karachi’s South district amid a sharp surge in the Omicron cases.

A notification issued by the district administration stated that multiple localities of Garden, Saddar and Civil Lines areas would remain under smart lockdown.

Unnecessary movement of the people residing in areas under lockdown shall be restricted. No gathering of three or more persons shall be allowed in public spaces.