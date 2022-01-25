‘Education must for global peace’

Marking the celebration of the International Day of Education, President UMT, Ibrahim Hasan Murad said that education is the basic right of every human.

“This year we are celebrating the International Day of Education with the theme: “Changing Course, Transforming Education,” he said. It was in 2018 that the United Nations General Assembly passed the resolution declaring International Day of Education, in celebration of the role of education for peace and sustainable development. The right to education is enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad said that education is a profitable long-term investment with a good return rate as a pool of skilled and educated individuals will uplift the economy of our country. He shared that 258 million children and teenagers don’t go to school and their basic right to education is being violated. On the other hand, the online learning trend is emerging. What we need to focus on is creativity-oriented learning to make a lasting impact and brilliant learning experience for the learners.

President UMT expressed that higher education had begun to revolutionise and picked up pace. “Now therefore to produce a skilled workforce, quality education needs to be provided to students for which PhD scholars must be deployed both for graduate and undergraduate levels. Following the traditional method of learning cannot bring Pakistan at par with other nations of the world. What is required at this hour is fast-paced, technology-driven social change,” he added.

Furthermore, Murad said that to become fruitful in this digital age, youth must realize the significance of education and increase curiosity towards learning that will be helpful to develop a better future. The future is full of uncertainty, but with innovative learning and teaching, we can discover tremendous possibilities, he said.