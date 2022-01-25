Polio vaccination campaign kicks off in Larkana

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tarique Manzoor Chandio on Monday inaugurated the five-day anti-polio campaign administering Oral Police Vaccine (OPV) to the children up to five years of age at EPI Centre, CMC Children Hospital Larkana.

The drive is being launched by the Health Department up to January 30, 2022 throughout the district like other parts of the Sindh province.

Speaking on the occasion, deputy commissioner said that eradication of polio is a great challenge and everyone has to perform their best role in achieving this national cause. He said that during the immunization drive, all children across the country would be administered anti-polio drops up to five years of age.

In this regard, he said that the officials of the health department are working hard with dedication, honesty and full devotion for making the district disease free and all the stakeholders including health department have to work with a spirit of professionalism and devotion, he added. He said the basic objective of the campaign was to ensure that polio was completely eradicated -not just from the Larkana district, but the entire country.

The people have been advised to get their children up to the age of 5 years, vaccinated against polio during house to house polio eradication campaign, he added.

He directed the mobile teams which were established by the Health Department that they should ensure to administer anti-polio drops to children below five years of age. He advised the parents, teachers, representatives of NGOs and scouts to realize their responsibilities, cooperate with mobile teams in administering the anti-polio drops to the children and make the campaign successful.