Bilawal Bhutto leads “Tractor Trolly Rally” against hike in fertilizer prices

HYDERABAD: Pakistan People’s Party on Monday staged tractor trolly rally against reported increase in fertilizer prices.

A number of growers and farmers belonging to PPP led by party’s chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gathered along with tractors and trollies at Fateh Chowk area of the district. Addressing the farmer’s gathering PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari observed farmer’s community had badly affected due to increase in agricultural inputs including fertilizers, pesticides, and seeds. Due to farmer’s tractor trolly march people of Hyderabad city and Latifabad area faced difficulties.

The residents of these areas alleged that Police and local administration had been used by provincial ruling party for holding their political power show. Meanwhile, provincial Ministers Jam Khan Shoro, Imdad Pitafi, Special Assistants to CM Saghir Qureshi, Abdul Jabbar Khan, MNA Sayed Naveed Qamar, former senator Mola Bux Chandio, Sayed Miran Muhammad Shah, Mir Abdul Karim Talpur, and leaders of different grower’s organizations took out tractor trolly rallies which participated in the main rally at Fateh Chowk which was addressed by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. On the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari demanded from the federal government to reduce the prices of urea fertilizer significantly.