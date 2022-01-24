Demi Lovato debuts head tattoo after completing more treatment amid sobriety journey

The New Year means a new beginning-and new ink for Demi Lovato. The 29-year-old pop star debuted a new tattoo on Saturday, Jan. 8, soon after it was revealed they had completed more treatment amid a long journey to sobriety and more than a week after they celebrated their first New Year’s holiday since coming out as non-binary last summer.

Demi, who had showcased a fresh buzzcut just after Christmas, posted on their Instagram Story a photo of a black spider tattoo decorating the side of their head, on a newly shaved patch of skin.

After posting a plea to their hairstylist to “come fix my hair pleeeease,” the singer shared a passage from the Native American folk tale Grandmother Spider Brings the Light, which read, “It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things. She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web – each one of us having our place in this world.”

Demi’s ink is the creation of Dr. Woo. The popular Los Angeles-based, celebrity-favorite artist has given the singer multiple tattoos in the past, including a neck tat bearing the word “survivor.” He inked that one on the singer in December 2019, more than a year after they suffered a drug overdose that nearly cost them their life. Soon following the incident, Demi went to rehab for a few months.

They completed treatment at a facility last year as well, it was reported Saturday.

A close friend of the singer told E! News that the star is currently “home, in a great place and doing well,” adding, “They are looking forward to getting back to work, being with close friends and loved ones and want to focus on the positive.”