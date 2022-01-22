Five killed in bus-car collision in Manguchar

QUETTA: As many as five people of a family including two women and two children were killed in a head-on collision with a coach and a car on National Highway near Mangucher area of Kalat district on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, an accident between a coach and a car carrying two women along with children took place near Badrang area Divisional Complex in Manguchar due to over speeding.

As a result, a man namely Syed Fridullah resident of Haramzai Pishin and two women and two children died on the spot.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to nearby hospital for medical formalities.

Coach driver fled the scene after the incident.

Levies Force has registered a case.