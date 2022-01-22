Sindh govt taking initiatives to attract investors

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh on Investment Department and Public-Private Partnership Projects (IDPPPP), Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar on Friday said the provincial government has taken various initiatives to attract investors to Sindh. He said in a meeting held with Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Law and Administrator Karachi, Murtaza Wahab at his office. During the meeting, SACM Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar briefed SACM Murtaza Wahab regarding investment opportunities and ongoing projects in the province. He also asked SACM and Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab to highlight investment opportunities on various forums and to attract the local and foreign investors to invest in Sindh as it was a peaceful province, and the investment would be protected under the law.













