Start-ups showed raising investments worth $366 million: Razak Dawood

Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday informed that start-ups had shown stellar performance during 2021 by raising investments worth $366 million.

“I accompanied a group of young start-ups for a meeting with the Prime Minister Imran Khan today, where they had a very fruitful interactive session with the Prime Minister,” the Adviser said on his official Twitter account.

The Adviser said that issues relating to the creation of an environment to accelerate their growth were discussed in the meeting. “We will soon organize a meeting of another group of Startups in this regard,” he said.

The Ministry of Commerce conducts a periodic analysis of the degree of diversification by comparing exports during the current Financial Year (FY) with exports during preceding years, he informed. According to the analysis for July-December 2021, the MoC would like to share that in terms of product diversification, Pakistan’s exports of “Non-Traditional Products” increased by 81 percent/$1.4 billion in our traditional markets and by 100 percent/$491 million.