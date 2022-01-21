Reporter gets hit by a truck but continues reporting live: watch video

A scary scene unfolded on live TV when a female reporter covering the weather news was apparently hit by a pick-up truck. However, she somehow collected herself and managed to finish the report.

Tori Yorgey of WSAZ was just about to begin her report live from the scene when a pick-up truck struck her and sent her careening into the camera.

Video of the incident shows Yorgey with her back to the approaching vehicle when she was knocked over. As things happened too quickly, veteran news anchor Tim Irr in the studio failed to hold the matter instantly. However, the female reporter powered through the accident to inform him and viewers she wasn’t hurt.

“Oh my god!” she exclaimed. “I just got hit by a car but I’m ok. I just got hit by a car but I’m ok, Tim.”

“That’s a first for you on TV, Tori,” Irr responded.

Someone at the scene could be heard in the background of the clip that “Are you ok?” but it’s not clear if that was the driver of the vehicle.

As the clip went viral, it left netizens concerned about the situations under which journalists have to report live and several praised Tori for her dedication to her work.