Public, private schools in Lahore starts session with 50% attendance

From kindergarten through sixth grade, public and private schools in Lahore have started sessions with 50% attendance.

On Thursday, Lahore schools began implementing the timetable established by Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas, which requires only 50% attendance in lessons from kindergarten to sixth grade in the Lahore district, with pupils attending classes as usual from seventh to 12th grade.

After consulting with the NCOC, the supreme authority for formulating anti-corona policy, the decision was made in light of the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Punjab.

He tweeted: “In all Public & Private Schools, classes up to Grade 6 will be staggered (50% students each day) starting tomorrow January 20th through January 31st, 2022.”

https://twitter.com/DrMuradPTI/status/1483736262737604609

Murad Raas further said: “Classes 7 through 12 will remain on the previous schedule. Please follow COVID SOPs.”

The minister urged students, teachers and school staff to wear masks and ensure social distancing to combat the COVID-19.