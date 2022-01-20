Rs 37 mln earmarked for construction of Qasim Bagh stadium pavilion

MULTAN: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has earmarked Rs 37 million for the construction of pavilion at Qasim Bagh stadium with the efforts of SAPM on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar.

Divisional Sports Officer (DSO), Rana Nadeem Anjum, told APP here on Thursday that it was a federal government scheme, adding that the PCB officials have also paid visit to the stadium regarding survey for construction of international level pavilion there.

He said that the PC-1 of the project concerned would be made and work to be started after completion of tendering process.

He informed that Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar had got approved funds for the pavilion.

Likewise, sports department has sent proposal of Rs 82 million to provincial government for rehabilitation of food street at Fort Qasim Bagh.

The food street would be run under sustainable programme and all types of food items would be available for the citizens there.

The parking area for 400 vehicles would also be established at the Fort Qasim Bagh while Parks and Horticulture Authority would decorate the lower portion with green.

The project would be completed under supervision of Sports and Youth Affairs department Punjab, he concluded.