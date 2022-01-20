SMEDA to organise webinar on ‘HRM challenges for SMEs’

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a help desk on Human Resources Management (HRM) trends and challenges for SMEs for profitable business growth on 25 January. The session will be organized by SMEDA under the National Business Development Program (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to sources in the authority. The training program will provide information about the role of HR in SMEs, changes in the key function of HR in relation to SMEs, employer branding through HR, hiring, training, appraisal and performance function in SMEs, policy formulations structure for SMEs, behavioral studies and role of HR, HR automation for SMEs, HR skills required with changing facets of the business environment, HR agility a need of SMEs and how it can be achieved. The session would be attended by CEOs, Directors, management representatives, small business owners, potential entrepreneurs, students and the personnel who wish to pursue a career in the field of HRM.













