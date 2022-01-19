Seveen Muneer Bawany appointed head of Indus Valley School’s Textile Design Department

Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture has announced that Seveen Muneer Bawany, assistant professor, has taken charge as Head of the Department of Textile Design, starting with the Spring 2022 session.

Seveen completed her Bachelor’s degree in Textile Design at IVS and Master’s degree in Textile Futures at Central Saint Martin’s University of Arts, London.

She has held two private art exhibitions of her drawings titled ‘The Remix Series’. Her work mainly includes pop cultural themes with traditional imagery.

She recently launched a new collection named ‘Blaze’, which presented four striking and bold limited edition ashtrays with gold plated edges.