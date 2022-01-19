New trend in Swat to encourage snow-loving tourists

Swat: The hotel association has announced a special package to facilitate tourists in Swat after the Murree incident while each hotel has been allotted a room to help tourists in case of emergency.

Hotel associations in Swat’s tourist destinations Kalam and Bahrain have announced a 30% discount, 20% discount in Malamjabba which tourists are benefiting from.

In addition, three days a week three rooms have been provided to the tourists free of cost in the Miandam Area. The tourist who comes first will be given a free room.

In some parts of Swat, room rates are being reduced by up to 50 percent, while one room in each hotel in the district has been allotted on the orders of the district administration, which will be provided free to tourists in case of emergency. Along with the hotel association, the locals of Swat have also kept their homes open for tourists in case of any difficulty.

Wadud Khan, president of the Kalam Hotel Association, says hotel owners in Kalam have announced a 30 percent discount for tourists who come to enjoy the snowfall. “If their car gets stuck somewhere have they faced some difficulty they can contact us and our whole team will be there to help them.” He Added

Mumtaz Khan, the owner of a hotel in Kalam, says that after the tragic incident in Murree, we have handed over a room in the hotel to the district management and a 50% discount has been offered on the remaining rooms. “We will give them a big discount. If any tourist gets in trouble here for any reason, we have announced free room and free food for them.”

Atiqullah, a tourist from Karachi, said that we got a room in Kalam with a 30% discount which we are very happy about. In Swat, along with the Hotel Association, the district administration is also active in providing facilities to the tourists. Police and rescue personnel have been deployed around the clock in the tourist spots while snow is being removed from the main highways from time to time.

