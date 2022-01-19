Six bills introduced in NA

The National Assembly on Tuesday witnessed introduction of six bills which were referred to the relevant committees for further deliberations.

These bills were the Islamabad Water Conservation Bill-2022, the Acid and Burn Crime Bill-2022, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill-2022] (Amendment in Article- 24-A), the Indecent Advertisement Prohibition (Amendment) Bill-2022], The ICT Tuberculosis (Notification) Bill-2022] and the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill-2022.

Meanwhile, the legislative business was in progress when Usama Qadri of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan pointed out lack of the quorum that led to adjournment of the House till Wednesday at 4 pm.

Earlier, Parliamentary Secretary for Education, Professional Training National Heritage and Culture Wajiha Akram informed the National Assembly that the institutions registered with National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) would impart conventional training skills to youth aimed at making them useful citizen of the country.

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding lack of government soft conventional training skills in Islamabad, she said that revised PC-I had been put forward to include conventional training skills along with trainings in high-technologies syllabus for the institutions registered with NAVTTC from the next batch.

She said the NAVTTC, established in 2005, was the apex body for technical education and vocational training in the country mandated to provide for regulations, coordination, and policy direction for vocational and technical training.

She said that NAVTTC was actively involved in the policy-making, strategy formulation, regulation, and revamping of the country’s entire Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) system.

Earlier on a point of order, Minister for communications Murad Saeed said that members of the parliament who had conflict of interest should not be made part of the standing committees.

He said that legislation should be done keeping in view the interest of the people. He said the committees would ensure transparency and good legislation when people of the committees would have no conflict of interests. He suggested a change in the rules of business and legislation in that regard. He said it was the responsibility of the lawmakers to work for strengthening democracy, parliament and rule of laws in the country. “We are not here to protect our business, we are here to make legislation for the welfare of the people and the country,” he added.

The minister regretted that the Inspector General of Motorway Police had been summoned for stopping the vehicles of the lawmakers. “How can police personnel ensure rule of law when they will be summoned for stopping the vehicles to ensure writ of the state,” he added.

The minister said in the KPK there were about 12,326 prisoners in various jails of the province, while the number of prisoners in Punjab jails were about 52,000. All these, he said, were behind the bar on minor crimes. He said that 51,468 prisoners in Punjab and 10257 in KPK jails had yet to be convicted by the courts as their trials were in progress.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub said that it was unfortunate that massive corruption was committed in the Sindh. He said that wheat crisis had emerged due to Sindh Province.