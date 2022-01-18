Rain expected at various parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD: Rain with snowfall is expected in northwestern Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir on Wednesday according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Dense Fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh. According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting northwestern Balochistan and likely to grip upper parts of the country on Wednesday. During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas. However, rain/snow occurred in Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 09 mm, Skardu 06, Gilgit 05, Gupis, Bunji, Babusar 02, Balochistan: Quetta 08, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar, Pattan 04, Saidu Sharif, Dir, Malam Jabba 02, Kalam, Balakot, Chitral 01 mm. The snowfall recorded during the period was Skardu 05 inches Bagrote 04, Astore 03, Malam Jabba, Gupis 02, and Hunza 01. The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -11 C, Gupis -08, Bagrote, Hunza, Kalam -05, Malam Jabba, Astore, Skardu -04, Pulwama, Shopian, Baramulla, Parachinar -03, Mirkhani, and Ziarat -01 C.