Mostly cold, partly cloudy weather to prevail in KP

PESHAWAR: The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted cold and cloudy weather for most parts of the province.

However, light rain with snowfall over the hills was likely at isolated places of Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Shangla, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Mohmand, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Orakzai, Khyber, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Hangu, Karak, Kohat, North and South Waziristan and Kohat districts.

On Tuesday the weather remained cold and partly cloudy in most of the province. However, light rain with snowfall over the hills occurred at isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Shangla, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Kurram and Bajaur districts.

The lowest temperature in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa -05°C was recorded in Kalam.