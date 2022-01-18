Daily Times

IRSA releases 28455 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD: Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 28455 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 47229 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1443.96 feet, which was 51.96 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 12900 and 5000  cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was  1133.70 feet, which was 83.07 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 10989  and 115 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 15275 , 24337 and 21180  cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 7400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 15940  cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

