9 Muzaffargarh MPs suspended for non-submission of tax returns

MUZAFFARGAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had suspended nine of the more than 100 parliamentarians from local district for non-submission of tax returns.

According to the notification issued from Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), they include MNA Shabbir Ali Qureshi, MPAs Ghulam Qasim Hinjra, Azhar Abbas Chadia, Zahra Batool, Khurram Sohail, Abdul Hai Dasti, Sabteen Raza, Aun Hameed Dogar, and Ashraf Rind.

According to the ECP report, the suspended MPs are residents of local district.