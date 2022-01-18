Sindh reports highest-ever rise in Covid tally

Sindh has reported 3,238 coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the highest-ever single-day tally recorded in the province.

The previous highest for daily infections in Sindh was reported on January 14, when 3,089 infections were detected.

According to the daily situation report issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, the province’s infection tally now stands at 504,193. Meanwhile, the report says, six more coronavirus-related fatalities in the province have taken the Covid-19 death toll to 7,703.

Uncertainty prevailed for parents and students as the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) did not make a decision after its Monday meeting on whether schools across the country will be closed or not, saying it will first look at the data of positivity rates of various institutions.

The NCOC had called a meeting of the provincial health and education ministers today to take decisions on coronavirus restrictions, including schools’ closure, amid a rapid increase in COVID-19 infections. “Decision about education institutions will be taken on data of positive cases of various institutions for which massive testing in education institutions is being carried out,” the NCOC said in a brief statement issued after the meeting concluded.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and National Coordinator Maj General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal chaired the NCOC session, while Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan attended it virtually. Provincial health and education ministers also joined the meeting virtually and told NCOC about the steps being taken for the implementation of non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs), and COVID-19 SOPs in wake of a spike in coronavirus cases.

The meeting’s participants also discussed global and regional trends of the Omicron variant, the statement said.

The statement said the participants of the meeting discussed a new set of NPIs keeping in view the disease prevalence, following which, it was decided that the NPIs will be enforced by the provinces in the next 48 hours after consultative process with all stakeholders.

During the meeting, Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid briefed the forum on the progress of the vaccination process in the province.