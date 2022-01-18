Punjab govt implementing progressive policies: Hasaan Khawar

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar on Monday said that citizens of Lahore were benefiting from the Naya Pakistan Health Card.

According to official sources, on excellent feedback from Lahore, the scheme was now being launched in Rawalpindi. He said that the private sector was also investing and assisting the government in increasing the facilities in the health sector.

Punjab was moving ahead in the race of development by consistently implementing progressive governance policies, he maintained.

He welcomed the Sri Lankan team to the Pak-Sri Lanka Savate Championship and also thanked the Sri Lankan government on behalf of Pakistan for sending the team. He commended the organizers of the championship Rao Shehzad and Umbreen, all the teams and players participating in the championship including the Sri Lankan team.