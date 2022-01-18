Daily Times

Sindh PAC announces schedule of meetings

APP

Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has fixed the dates for the PAC meetings of various departments of Sindh.

The meetings of SGA&CD (Audit year 2018-19), Social Welfare Department (Audit Year 2018-19), Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat & Ushr Department (Audit Year 2018-19), Works & Services Department (Defunct SID) Audit Year 2020-21, Rehabilitation department (Defunct SID) (Audit Year 2020-21 and Energy Department (Defunct SID) (Audit year 2019-20 are fixed on January 18 (today) at 03:00 p.m.

The meetings of District Shikarpur (Audit Report 2004-05 & 2008-09), District Jacobabad (Audit Reports 2004-05, 2008-09 & 2010-11), Special Study Report on short fall in Revenue Generation in Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Sukkur Municipal Corporation (Audit Year 2018-19) are fixed on January 19 (tomorrow) at 02:00 p.m.

The meetings of Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur (Audit Year 2012-13), Special Audit Report of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana (Audit Year 2018-18), Special Audit Report of Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur (Financial Year 2013-14 to 2015-16) are fixed on January 20 at 02:00 p.m.

The meeting of Public Health Engineering Department (Defunct SID) (Audit year 2019-20) is fixed on Friday January 21at 03:00 p.m.

