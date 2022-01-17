Muneeb Ali — painting pictures with words

Close your eyes. Imagine! A soundproof room; where no sound can enter or escape. Say a word and visualise it coming out of your mouth and into the room. Each letter of the word, each corner and crevice of that letter exactly as envisioned, will remain in the room, trapped. You can feel and see it surrounding you. That’s how Muneeb Ali brings life to his mesmerising Calligraphic sculptures.

In Pakistan, being an Islamic country, calligraphy is considered a highly sacred and prestigious art form. From the façade of houses and mosques to the paintings in hung of the walls, Quranic verses in the form of calligraphic scriptures can be seen all around us. An artist on a spree of exploration and experimentation, Muneeb is an emerging calligrapher who has done four successful solo exhibitions. His free-standing sculptures display the epitome of balance, proportion and harmony.

Ali was not always a sculptor; his journey started when he painted a wall in his house by composing Urdu calligraphic letters. Ali paints a picture with words quite literally. The artists’ penchant for calligraphy and curiosity for studying the nature of mediums, materials and metals led him to create exquisite works of art. For his calligraphic sculptures, he used various metals like iron, steel, brass and copper. From painting onto the canvas directly from the paint tube cut in such a way it would act like a Qalam to creating a three feet wide brush using foam, the artist goes to great lengths when it comes to experimenting and executing new techniques.

“I am often compared with Amin Gulgee but, our work is quite different although we both do calligraphic sculptures.”

The artist calls himself more of a Text Artist than a Calligrapher. Being far from conventional, Ali does not prefer writing Quran verses instead he focuses on composing the letters and observing their form. He uses a combination of script fonts which include Naskh, Sulus, Deewani and Shikasta. Through his art, Ali emphasises how powerful words can be. According to the artist, “Words are capable of creation and destruction.” Depending on one’s perception, words taken positively can build something beautiful whereas, if taken negatively, they can give birth to something dark and sinister. “I want to create an artwork that is sustainable instead of perishable.”

His sustainable method of creating art is laudable which is why he incorporated metals into his work. The finesse and mastery of his work cannot go unnoticed with his striking compositions and well-planned and well-executed designs. Moreover, the use of colours and mediums create an aesthetically pleasing visual impact.

Looking at his painting one can grasp the essence of spirituality and prestige because of entrancing compositions and dominating use of the colour Gold. Currently, Ali teaches calligraphy at the College of Art & Design, University of the Punjab. Also, the artist is preparing for his fourth solo exhibition called “Golden Words,” which will be opening on the 21st of January 2022 at Ejaz Art Gallery. Make sure to visit and experience the spirituality and mastery of his work with your own eyes.