‘Ruposh’ rewrites history with its release

Seventh Sky Entertainment has done it again. Their latest project, a telefilm titled ‘Ruposh’ has made history with its release.

The telefilm stars the handsome Haroon Kadwani and the beautiful Kinza Hashmi. The project has managed to win the approval and appreciation of audiences and critics.

With its release, Ruposh has accomplished historic milestones with a record breaking GRPs of 105. It is currently the highest ever rating a telefilm has recorded in history. As we write this, Ruposh has reached 30 million+ views on YouTube in nine days. Even the OST became a chartbuster with more than 10 million views. That’s not all. It has a 9.6 IMDB score which is fantastic on its own.

The telefilm has reached 283.1 million views on all digital platforms including TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. Hashtags #haroonkadwani and #haroon_kadwani on TikTok alone has 233.5 million views along with Ruposh’s TikTok hashtags. The project has recorded almost half a million reactions on social media and viewership from India, UK, USA and Europe.

Ruposh is beautifully penned down by Nooran Makhdoom and directed by Ali Faizan under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment produced by the creative visionaries, Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi. Apart from Haroon Kadwani and Kinza Hashmi in the lead roles, the telefilm also stars Mehmood Aslam, Saba Faisal, Hina Khwaja Bayat, Saife Hasan, Shabbir Jan, Raeed Muhammad Alam, Aadi Khan, Arisha Razi, Zohreh Amir and Shees Sajjad Gul.

What are you waiting for? Watch Ruposh now!