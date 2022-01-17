Putin first western leader to show empathy towards muslim sentiments: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for his ’empathetic’ response to blasphemous statements against the Holy Prophet (PBUH) during a telephone call on Monday.

“He is the first Western leader to show empathy [and] sensitivity to Muslim sentiment for their beloved Prophet PBUH,” the premier wrote in a statement on Twitter.

We also discussed ways to move forward on trade and other mutually beneficial cooperation between our two countries. We invited each other to visit our countries. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 17, 2022

President Putin had previously addressed inflammatory and derogatory statements against the Holy Prophet (PBUH) during a speech in December, during which he said insulting the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was a ‘violation of religious freedom‘ and an affront to the ‘sacred feelings of people who profess Islam.’

During the phone call, the two leaders also discussed matters related to trade, energy, and other issues tied to ‘mutually beneficial cooperation.’ He added that the two leaders had extended invitations to visit each others’ countries.

“The prime minister underscored that Pakistan’s bilateral relationship with Russia was on an upward trajectory with an increased focus on trade, economic ties and energy cooperation. He reiterated the government’s resolve for the early realisation of the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline Project,” said a statement released from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) following the phone call.