IRSA releases 29,455 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD: Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 29,455 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 49,465 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1443.34 feet, which was 51.34 feet higher than its dead level 1,392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 13,300 and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1133.05 feet, which was 83.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 11825 and 115 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 17,479 , 24,337 and 16,116 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 8,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 15,940 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.













