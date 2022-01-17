Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore Airport

Dense fog around Lahore has resulted in cancellation of a number of flights at the Allama Iqbal International Airport as the fog reduced visibility to 600 meters.

The airport authorities have rescheduled various domestic and international flights to and from the AIIIP.

As per the newly revised flight schedule, all the flights that were scheduled to be landed at night time are now being landed at the daytime.

Flights cancelled: PA-461 from Ras Al Khaimah airport, flight X-317 from Riyadh and flight X-318 to Riyadh.

Rescheduled flights: J-9863 flight from Lahore to Ras Al Khaimah will now fly at 4:30 pm, Lahore to Doha flight QR-621 will now fly at 12:30pm and QR-620 will now reach Lahore Airport at 11:20pm.

Flight from Istanbul TK-714 will now reach Lahore at 1pm and flight to London BA-259 will now depart from Lahore airport at 12:40pm while Lahore to Istanbul flight TK-715 will leave now at 2:3 pm.