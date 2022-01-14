AIOU opens first phase of admissions

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has opened the first phase of admissions for Semester Spring, 2022.

The University has offered admissions in Matric, FA, I.Com, BS, M.Sc, MS/M.Phil and Ph.D. programs of various academic disciplines.

According to Director Admissions, the admission forms and prospectuses for all the programs have been provided on the University website.

It is pertinent to mention here that admission forms and prospectuses for Matric and FA programs can also be obtained from the University’s main campus, regional campuses/liaison offices, and prospectus sale points established across the country.

However, this facility is available only for Matric and FA programs. Admission forms of the other programs including BS, M.Sc, MS/M.Phil and Ph.D. can only be submitted online.

Under the university’s new policy and digitalization of its academic and evaluation processes, overseas Pakistani, as well as international students from around the world, can now enroll in Matric, FA, and I.com programs. Admissions, workshops, teaching, and examination of the international students will be conducted online.

Admission fee will be accepted only through Bank Challan, Jazz Case, EasyPay, and UPESA mobile app * 786 # USSD String / Retailer Agent / Franchise and branches of Mobilink, Telenor, Ubank. Checks/bank drafts/pay orders will not be accepted.