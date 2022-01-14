Pakistan Navy initiatives since 2002

In the rapidly changing geopolitical and geostrategic environment, securing maritime interests has become a predominant concern for nations. This is so, since economic prosperity is tied to the security of sea lanes of communications (SLOCs). With its proximity to critically important maritime choke points, Pakistan is located at the heart of the most nuclearized ocean of the world. The Indian Ocean supports 80 percent of sea borne trade in oil for the world at large. Pakistan Navy carries immense responsibility to ensure a peaceful environment in Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Consequently, the role of Pakistan Navy becomes important and must be examined in the context of national as well as regional security.

Carrying its trademark of “Freedom of Seas,” Pakistan Navy has steadfastly contributed to international security operations since 2002. Pakistan Navy was the first regional navy to join Combined Task Force (CTF) 150 in 2004 which aimed at disrupting and defeating maritime terrorism. Similarly, CTF-151 is one of the three Combined Task Forces operating under Commander CMF to combat piracy at sea. Pakistan Navy joined the force in 2009. Its mission is to suppress piracy in Horn of Africa, Gulf of Aden and adjoining ocean space. Pakistan commanded CTF-150 and CTF-151 on eleven and nine different occasions respectively, making it the highest number for any regional navy. It is a manifestation of trust among the sentinels of the sea.

Apart from above, being fully cognisant of the threats and challenges emanating from the shores of IOR, Pakistan Navy has actively contributed towards regional maritime security through various multinational exercises demonstrating combat readiness, fostering joint maritime cooperation and improving inter-operability. This it has done through collaborative initiatives. AMAN is one such initiative organized biennially by Pakistan Navy since 2007. What makes it unique and effective is the participation of regional and extra-regional navies to signify unity and collective resolve to fight the common threat emanating from sea. As a consequence, it creates a doctrinal synergy among navies to tackle maritime security challenges in partnership. In AMAN 2021, 46 navies participated. It was unique since for the first time, Russian Navy was too represented.

Joint Maritime Information and Coordination Centre (JMICC) was established by Pakistan Navy in 2013. It aimed to harmonise the efforts of all national maritime-related agencies and organisations with a view to generate a coordinated and timely response to maritime security threats in Pakistan’s area of interest.

Another initiative, Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) was launched by Pakistan Navy in 2018. It aimed to adopt and promote region-centric approach to maritime security by limiting dependence on extra regional navies. This too is a demonstration of the resolve of Pakistan Navy to ensure freedom of the seas and ensure continuation of legitimate commerce unhindered on the ocean pathway.

Pakistan Navy has also invested in creating a vigorous security apparatus for the protection of vital coastal facilities including China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Central to this is the security of Gwadar Port and attendant facilities. Coastal Security and Harbour Defence Force and Task Force-88 (TF-88) are worth mentioning here. Comprising of ships, coastal radar stations, fast attack crafts, drones, surveillance assets etc, Pakistan Fleet and Pak Marines act as force multiplier for the security of coastal areas.

Pakistan Navy is leading the way in projecting maritime awareness and promoting country’s blue economy. In this regard, National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) was established in 2006 under the aegis of Bahria University. NIMA has organised International Maritime Conference (IMC) regularly since 2007.

The Maritime Security Workshop (MARSEW) is another initiative to promote maritime awareness in Pakistan. Instituted in 2017, the workshop brings together diverse participants from public-private and academic sectors of Pakistan. It is held annually at Pakistan Navy War College Lahore. It is pertinent to mention that on the occasion of MARSEW-2 in 2018, the first ever Maritime Doctrine of Pakistan (MDP) was launched. The document is the first of its kind in public sector to enable better understanding of maritime affairs and dynamics of Indian Ocean. Similarly, MARSEW-3 marked the watershed moment when Maritime Centre of Excellence (MCE) the first of its kind, was established on the premises of PN War College in December 2019. MCE aims to promote maritime research studies and devise national maritime narrative.

Being a custodian maritime security, Pakistan Navy has remained at the forefront in augmenting its operational combat readiness in accordance with changing needs and geostrategic realities. From demonstrating combat readiness to coalition operations and promoting the potential of blue economy, Pakistan Navy has earned itself a place among the responsible, vigilant and robust navies in the region.

The author is a research officer at Maritime Centre of Excellence (MCE), Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore.