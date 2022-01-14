Car sales, production up by 71.22pc, 72.85pc respectively during H1FY21-22

The sale and production of cars witnessed an increase of 71.22 and 72.85 percent respectively during the first half of the current financial year 2021-22 as compared to the corresponding period of the last year.

During July-December 2021-22, as many as 114,765 cars were sold against the sale of 67,026 units while the production of cars increased from 62,041 units to 107,242 units, showing growth of 71.22 and 72.85 percent respectively, according to the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

Among cars, the sale of Honda cars increased by 47.34 percent from 11,958 units during the last year to 17,620 units during the current year while Toyota Corolla cars sales also grew by 88.71 percent from 8,427 units to 15,903 units.

The sale of Suzuki Swift went down from 998 units to 497 units, showing a decrease of 50.20 percent whereas the sale of Suzuki Bolan increased to 6,241 units from 3,582 units. The sale of Toyota Yaris went up from 12,845 units to 13,223 units, witnessing an increase of 2.94 percent while the sale of Suzuki Cultus also increase to 14,516 units from 7,517 during the last year.