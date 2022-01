ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that Kartarpur Corridor has reunited two brothers who were now 75 years old. ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that Kartarpur Corridor has reunited two brothers who were now 75 years old.

In a tweet, he said when Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Kartarpur Corridor, he called it Corridor of peace and today this corridor on this bitter border had proved a symbol of peace, security, love and devotion.