Intense fog disrupts traffic in Punjab

LAHORE: Intense fog in different cities of Punjab on Thursday including Lahore has adversely disrupted routine life, road and air traffic.

The flight operation at the Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore was disrupted as the visibility dropped below 50 metres and several incoming or outgoing flights were either delayed or cancelled.

The thick fog has adversely affected the flow of road traffic in different cities of Punjab. According to a Motorway spokesman, the Motorway Section from Faizpur Lahore to Samundri (M3), Motorway Section from Mahmood Booti to Sambrial (M11), Motorway Section from Thokar Niaz Baig to Kot Momin (M2) have been closed at several places for all kind of traffic as visibility was very poor.

The Motorway spokesman also informed that the Motorway Section from Abdul Hakim Toll Plaza to Faisalabad Toll Plaza (M4) has been closed for heavy transport vehicles (HTVs).

The Motorway police have advised the drivers to switch on fog lights while driving at a very slow speed as the visibility was dropped very low due to dense fog. The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling.