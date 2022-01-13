Five killed as roof of mud house collapsed in Peshawar

Five persons among two girls and an elderly woman were died while two others received critical injuries on early Wednesday when roof of a mud house caved-in suddenly near Arbab road Inqilab town in Peshawar. According to Rescue 1122, the roof of a mud house collapsed suddenly near Arbab road in Peshawar killing five persons on the spot while two others received serious injuries and were shifted to hospital for medical treatment, PTV news channel reported. Rescue teams reached the spot after they were informed and retrieved five bodies from the rubble.













