Policemen ignored robbery while playing Pokemon

In a shocking incident, two cops of the Los Angeles Police Department were dismissed from their positions for reportedly ignoring a robbery call to play Pokemon Go.

As per details, cops namely Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell, apparently ignored a robbery call and continued playing the game.

The case came to the light after a digital in-car recording revealed the policemen heard a call for help at the Los Angeles department store but did not take any action.

The court documents published on Friday stated that the digital in-car video system (DICVS) captured the cops willfully ignored to respond officer’s call to a robbery in progress and continued playing a Pokemon mobile phone game while being on duty.

However, they continued to deny they were playing Pokemon Go and even made an appeal in court.

After the officers admitted to ignoring the calls, they were charged with multiple counts of misconduct and were promptly dismissed by the Los Angeles Police Department.

The decision to fire the officers was upheld by the California Court of Appeal, said reports.