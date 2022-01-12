CS visits Murree, reviews snow-clearence arrangements

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal Tuesday visited Murree and reviewed arrangements made for clearing snow and maintaining traffic flow at Lower Topa-Jhika Galli Road, Kaldana Road and other places. A handout issued here said that senior officers of the administration and police to stay in Murree to oversee the relief activities until the weather conditions improve. He said that in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic, more roads should be made one-way and snow-removing and vehicle-lifting machinery should be shifted to the choking points before snowfall. The chief secretary said that in case of heavy snowfall, places for tourists’ stay should be identified. He asked the officers to set up three check-posts at the entry points of Murree and disallow entry of vehicles more than the number fixed in view of possible weather hazards.













