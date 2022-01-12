Court adjourns hearing of housing project fraud case

An accountability court Tuesday adjourned hearing of multi-billion Eden Housing fraud case till Jan 26. Accountability Court Judge Sajjad Ali conducted the proceedings, wherein Anjum Amjad, widow of the main accused the late Dr Amjad, appeared. The counsel for the accused apprised the court that after the demise of Dr Amjad, his widow and sons were negotiating for a plea bargain with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He requested the court to grant some more time for the purpose. A NAB investigation officer submitted that the accused wanted to pay Rs15 billion during the five year period. However, NAB wanted an increase in the amount and a reduction in time period, he added. Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till Jan 26 while allowing the request of the defence counsel. The owners of Eden Housing projects are facing criminal proceedings initiated against them by NAB over the charges of depriving thousands of affectees of their hard-earned money worth billions of rupees.













