Govt plans to develop new tourist spots, says Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: On Tuesday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that the government has planned to explore new tourist spots in a bid to strengthen the tourism industry and project a positive image of the country globally through modern means of communication.

He continued that there was a dire need to explore almost 10 to 15 new tourist spots to create options for people.

Moreover, he said, the record-breaking snowfall has occurred after decades in Murree which created such a challenging situation, adding that we would ensure proper management in the future.

The minister further said that the situation in Murree was consistently being monitored and soon all routes will be cleared.

He said that the situation would be under control if the public show their cooperation and stop moving towards Murree.

Sheikh Rasheed also criticized the irresponsible behaviour of opposition that they were playing politics on the tragedy instead of extending a helping hand