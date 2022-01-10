Another round of Khalistan referendum held in UK cities

Another round of the Khalistan referendum was held on Sunday in Luton and Leeds in the United Kingdom.

The Sikh community cast the ballot in the referendum from 10am to 5pm at Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Luton and Sikh Temple Chapel Town Road in Leeds.

With 20,000 votes in favour of Khalistan state cast by the British Sikh community at four venues on 31 Dec 21, the overall figure of votes cast in the Khalistan referendum crossed the 200,000 mark with today’s balloting.

According to SFJ General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Sikhs in Britain have spoken clearly through voting that they want the liberation of Punjab from the Indian occupation.

Pannun said that the Indian government had gone out of its way to target the Sikh leaders and especially those associated with the Khalistan referendum and the Khalistan movement but vindictive actions would fail.

The referendum kick-started from London on October 31. SFJ’s innovative Khalistan referendum sought votes from the Sikh diaspora on the question of the secession of Punjab and other Sikh majority areas from India.

India has tried to portray Sikhs as terrorists but the whole world witnessed that they are peaceful and democratic people who believe in ballots, not bullets, and that’s what frightens India.

Huge participation of Sikhs in a referendum for their homeland has unnerved India.

Khalistan referendum has sent a strong message to the Indian establishment to end discrimination against Sikhs and India should be prepared to give Sikhs their birthright of freedom.

Findings of the Khalistan referendum would be shared with the United Nations and international bodies to create a wider consensus.