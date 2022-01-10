INTERPOL arrests absconder in Battay Khan murder case in 2005

HAFIZABAD: Interpol has claimed on Monday to have arrested an absconder in Hafizabad murder case after 16 years.

The arrest has been made from Dubai by Interpol at the request of Punjab police. As per information, Mubashir fled Hafizabad after killing Battay Khan in 2005.

Mubashir travel to Dubai using a fake passport, the DPO said. He also added that he was traced and got arrested with the help of Interpol.

In a separate action, the main accused in the murder case of Kohat’s Asma Rani, Mujahidullah Afridi, was arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Interpol informed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police.

Inspector General Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Police Salahudin Mehsud had told that Mujahidullah was arrested in Sharjah.

KP police had contacted Interpol through the Federal Investigation Agency for his arrest as he fled the country soon after the incident.