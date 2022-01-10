Truck hangs over edge of 330ft cliff due to GPS error: video viral

Digital maps and GPS devices are usually the most trusted tools to find your way around in unknown areas, but sometimes it can be very dangerous to depend on them.

A heart-stopping video showing a truck dangling off a 350-ft cliff in China after it went up a mountain road due to a GPS error has gone viral on social media.

The incident was reported in the Chinese province of Shanxi’s Changzhi City on New Year’s Day.

As seen in the video, the truck was clearly too big for the narrow mountain road.

Reports said the vehicle skidded over the edge after the driver tried to reverse it out of the dangerous route. As the space was too tight, the vehicle’s front wheels crashed through the road’s guardrails and the entire right side of the vehicle tipped over.

The driver of the vehicle named Mr Wu, was somehow able to vacate the truck and step away from the edge in the nick of time.

The rescue teams managed to pull the truck back from the danger by attaching it with three heavy towing vehicles and it took three days.

Officials said that Mr. Wu continued driving on the narrow road because he was following his GPS navigation route.