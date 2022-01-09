Major roads of Murree cleared for all types of traffic: ISPR

MURREE: All main roads of calamity-hit Murree hill station have been cleared for all types of traffic including Kuldana-Barian Road.

“After clearance of main roads, army engineers are now focusing road links.” Relief camps and medical facilitates are fully operating and army transport is plying for moving of stranded tourists to Rawalpindi and Islamabad, ISPR stated.

ISPR #Murree Situation Update

All main communication arteries have been cleared for all types of move.

Rd Kuldana – Barian has also been cleared .

After clearance of main roads, army engineers are now focusing road links. pic.twitter.com/cyr62g9y2Z — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) January 9, 2022

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) personnel are actively taking part in ongoing rescue and relief operations in Murree. The air force officials have shifted more than 100 trapped tourists including women and children at the PAF Base Kalabagh and Lower Topa Base.

In a tweet, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said that all major arteries to Murree had been cleared for traffic.

مری کی تمام مین شاہراہوں کو ٹریفک کے لیے کلیئر کر دیا گیا ہے۔ مری سے رات گئے 600 سے 700 گاڑیوں کو نکالا گیا، راولپنڈی پولیس، ضلعی انتظامیہ،پاک فوج کے جوان اور ہمارے مقامی لوگ رات بھر متحرک رہے۔راولپنڈی اسلام آباد سے مری آنے والے راستوں پر پولیس موجود ہے، راستے آج بھی بند رہیں گے pic.twitter.com/Bdr5QOOO2H — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) January 9, 2022

“Police officials are present on the roads leading to Murree from Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The roads will remain closed for today,” he said.