UMT to assist govt through provision of talented youth: Usman Dar

Ibrahim Hasan Murad, President University of Management and Technology (UMT), met with Prime Minister’sSpecial Assistant for Youth Affairs Usman Dar at the UMT Lahore.

Usman Dar inaugurated the UMT CrossFit Center in the presence ofDirector General UMT AbidSherwani.

President UMT, Ibrahim Hasan Murad warmly welcomed Usman Dar and gave him a brief overview of UMT’s curricular and extracurricular activities. He said that UMT always empowers youth for the benefit of the nation. He further expressed that we are honored to establish the first JawanMarkaz in any private university in the country that will cater to the needs of the future of Pakistan.

“Sports are an essential element for youth development and play a critical role in driving positive social change therefore we at UMT are playing our best role to promote sports to foster a healthy society and culture of peace,” he added.

He also presented souvenir to Usman Dar.

Usman Darappreciated UMT’s efforts for empowering youth. He also admired the leadership qualities of Ibrahim Murad as well as the educational standards and facilities of sports provided by UMT to its participants. Usman Dar expressed that UMT is assisting the government to bring the talented youth forward and providing the best platform to perform.

Speaking to media, healso shared that here at UMT we will establish KamyabJawanMarkaz. He said the government recognizes the importance of sports both for boys and girls for the empowerment of youth and gender equality. He added that the youth is the most precious human capital of our nation and they have to be provided with an enabling environment so they can contribute towards the economic growth of Pakistan.