FESCO adopts new ways to facilitate consumers

On the special directives of the FESCO Board of Directors (BODs), new interventions have been introduced in FESCO to facilitate the consumers.

In this connection new and state of the art technology has been adopted by the Customer Services Department to provide immediate, speedy and reliable information to Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) consumers through a newly developed mobile application (FESCO Lite). Similarly, Regional Customer Care Center and Customer Seven Services Centers of People Colony Division have also been equipped with latest IT equipments.

About the Mobile Application FESCO spokesman said that it could be downloaded in any android phone through its Play Store. The consumers have to get themselves registered in this app by providing their Name, CNIC and Mobile number. He further said that through this App consumers could get information about their load management schedule, duplicate bill in addition to submitting application for new connection. Now FESCO consumers can enjoy all these facilities online by utilizing their electronic gadget instead of physically visiting the FESCO offices.

In this context, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr. Bashir Ahmed said that modern token machine has also been installed at Regional Customer Care Center in addition to dedicated counter for overseas Pakistanis. He said that on the direction of FESCO BOD, company is installing the modern and state of the art IT gadgets to facilitate the consumers. He also congratulated the staff of concerned departments on adoption of the latest technology and making the company consumer friendly.