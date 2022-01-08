Six child, eight young dead in roof collapse incidents

On Saturday, almost eight people including six children were died in roof collapse incidents caused by rain and snowfall in Dir Bala, Gujranwala and Kotli, Daily Times reported.

According to the sources, four children and their mother died in Dogdara area of Dir Bala when the roof of their house collapsed in owing to heavy snowfall.

Meanwhile, Police and nearby residents are busy with rescue activities.

Another instance occurred when the ceiling of a house on Hafizabad Road in Gujranwala collapsed in due to the city’s severe rain. Two toddlers died as a result, while their father and another child were injured.

The bodies of those who died and those who were injured were taken to a local hospital by rescuers.

Asma (5) and Iqra (4) were among those that died (8). Asmatullah, their three-year-old sibling, was also in severe condition.

A small boy was killed in Kotli, Azad Kashmir, when his house’s roof collapsed due to excessive rain and snow.