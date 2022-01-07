Gulf countries want to further strengthen relations with Pakistan: GCC secy general

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Dr Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf Friday said the Gulf countries wanted to further strengthen relations with Pakistan in all areas including trade, economy, culture and media.

Talking to Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Special Aide to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, GCC Secretary General Dr Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf said that sentiments expressed by the leadership of Pakistan for further strengthening of relations with the Gulf countries in all fields were commendable and valuable during his visit to Pakistan.

Over 4.6 million Pakistanis residing in Gulf countries, were playing their respective role in the development and stability of Gulf countries and Pakistan in all walks of life.

He said that practical steps that had to be taken before are being taken now to strengthen cooperation between Pakistan and Gulf countries.

The leadership of the Gulf countries wanted to see stronger and stronger relations with Pakistan, said Dr Falah Al-Hajraf.

He said the cooperation between Gulf countries and Pakistan would be put into practical undertaking at all levels.

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers’ level session held in Pakistan regarding prevailing situation in Afghanistan had been a step in the right direction, he said. He said that Gulf countries had been providing every possible assistance on humanitarian grounds for the people of Afghanistan and this support would be continued.

The decisions that had been taken in the Extraordinary Session of OIC Foreign Ministers’ Council would be implemented with the cooperation of Pakistan, he said.

He also added that the challenges posed to Islam and Muslims could be met with mutual unity.

Ashrafi said that decision to further strengthen and expand practical cooperation between GCC and Pakistan was evidence of strong ties between the two sides.

Cooperation with Arab Islamic countries in trade, economy, culture and media was a top priority, he said.

The young generation could be rescued from the menace of extremism and terrorism with mutual unity, he said adding that Pakistan had been playing its role in resolving the issues and its support from the Muslim Ummah was a step in the right direction.

Tahir Ashrafi said that he welcomed the assurance of every possible step taken by the GCC to solve the problems faced by Pakistanis in the Gulf countries.