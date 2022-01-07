Sindh govt taking all possible steps for restoring lights of Karachi: Wahab

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that the Sindh government is taking all possible steps for restoring ‘lights of Karachi’.

He said the city was drowned in rainwater during last year’s rains but this year due to the efforts and hard work of the local bodies, the citizens did not face any difficulty.

The administrator expressed these views while addressing the opening ceremony of the second Marigold Festival here, said a statement.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said, “Those who have objections on the new Local Government system should raise the issue in the Sindh Assembly. No opposition party submitted any amendments in the law. Today, Frere Hall is adorned with winter flowers of Marigold and now these beautiful flowers are the identity of Karachi”.

The event was also attended by Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan, District Governor of Rotary International Dr Aftab Imam, Abdullah Rafi, Anjum Dadi, Farah Malik, Muhammad Yaqub Attari and a large number of dignitaries and officials.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that citizens must come to see this exhibition of flowers.

He said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC)’s Parks and Horticulture Department had worked hard to cultivate these flowers and organize the exhibition, adding that the citizens are actually rewarded for their hard work.

The flow traffic remained as usual as the rain water was drained out timely. On the occasion, the Administrator Karachi also saw the flowers planted in the second Marigold Festival and visited the stalls.