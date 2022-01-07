Who is the real owner of the massive mansion shown in ‘Parizaad?’

We all are in awe of the block buster Hum TV drama Parizaad. The drama has made a significant place due to its massive production, Steller starcast, brilliant storyline and excellent acting. Fans loved each and everything about Parizaad from the story to the cast and the locations.

One thing that attracted fans’ attention was the big dreamy palace like house of Seth Behroz Kareem. The moment Parizard’s Promos and OST came, fans got hooked to the luxurious house of Parizaad. The house was beautifully shot from inside out. The house was lavishly used for all the scenes of the main leads.

Here, we would like to reveal the details about that house. Lately, Urdu Point reached out to the real owner of the famous house. The house is owned by Usman Zafar Cheema. The house used in Parizaad is worth 60 crore PKR, all the cars and Range Rovers that were used in the house also belonged to Usman Zafar Cheema. The house is located in Gulbergs Green Islamabad which was build in 2018. The total area of the house is 10 kanals. The build up area of the house is big but it has only 14 rooms, it has many lounges and corridors. The owner said that now people come and pay visit to his house after the drama. He said that there is Map guide video to his house on YouTube.

He said that the drama team used house and cars for around 13 days. Usman said that now his house is for sale. He said that he was reluctant initially after seeing the owner of the house in the drama as a gangster but then the makers consoled him and said that later it will belong to Parizaad who is a good person. He said that his family members also called him in Canada and reported to him that his house is coming in drama and now the popularity is massive.