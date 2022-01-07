Hazrat Fatima (AS) a role model for Muslim women: Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has said that highlighting the teachings of great personalities like Hazrat Fatima Zahra (AS) would lead to social reform and eradicate social evils.

Addressing the “Khatoon Janat Conference” on the occasion of the 1432nd death anniversary of the daughter of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) here on Thursday, he said that all schools of thought have the same devotion to the family of the Holy Prophet(PBUH).

The minister stressed upon Muslim women to follow the teachings of Hazrat Fatima (AS) for achieving success in this world and the hereafter.

He lauded the 52 years performance of the Imam Hussaini Council and said that the dream of unity of the Ummah would have been realized with these celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ghaznafar Mehdi said that the birth and martyrdom of the family of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) should be celebrated at the official level.

Secretary General of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Islami Allama Qamar Haider Zaidi said that the result of the training of Syeda Fatima was that the people of Karbala revived the religion of Islam by sacrificing their lives till the Day of Judgment.

We have to pay special attention to the upbringing of our daughters following the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as he used to love his daughter, he added.

Sajjada Nasheen of Bengali Sharif Makhdoom Muhammad Abbas, Hakeem Mehmood Susahanpuri, Naeem Akram Qureshi, Chaudhry Sajjad Hussain, Muhammad Rafiq Mughal, Akhlaq Zaidi, Hafeez-ur-Rehman Advocate, Ehsan Kabria and Hafiza Saeed also shed light on the life of the Khatoon Janat.

On the occasion, Sahibzada Mujtaba Farooq Gul Badshah Pir of Mohra Sharif offered prayers for the country’s integrity, stability, abolition of Coronavirus and independence of Kashmir and Palestine.

Pir Muhammad Naqib-ur-Rehman, Custodian of Eidgah Sharif, honoured the participants with high-tea.