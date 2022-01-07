Heavy rainfall continues in different parts of country

Many cities in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir received heavy rain on Friday morning disrupting normal life.

In Lahore, the early morning downpour lowered the mercury considerably resulting in a number of feeders of the Lesco tripping in numerous areas of the city.

Heavy rain was also reported from Islamabad, Kasur, Raiwind, Hafizabad, Narowal, Jhelum, Khyber, Rawlakot and Haveli Kahuta.

The city is also predicted to experience wind with a speed of five kilometres per hour with humidity hovering around 93 percent today.

The rain is expected to go on all day long with overcast conditions predicted for the next 24 hours.

The heavy rain also helped in cleansing the city’s atmosphere of smog which was polluting the air for so many weeks. Still the city ranked as the third most polluted city in the world with 171 score on the air quality index.

The Met Office has ruled out any heavy rain Karachi today though it predict drizzle to light rain in the city. Though scattered rain reported in the megacity last night but today the weather is expected to remain pleasant.

The Met Office the temperature is expected to drop as low as 6 degree Celsius on January 8 in Karachi adding to the cold wave already gripping the city.

Heavy rain was also reported from Sukkur, Hyderabad, Shikarpur and Jacobabad.

The authorities have also shut down a number of motorways due to dense fog which made the travelling impossible because of poor visibility.

Motorway M3 was shut down from Faizpur Lahore to Darkhana, travelling was impossible on Motorway M11 and Motorway M2 was also closed for traffic from Lahore to Pindi Bhattian.